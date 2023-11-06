OmniBSIC Bank relocates Tamale Branch to better serve clients

OmniBSIC Bank has relocated its Tishegu branch to Aboabo on the North Nyohini Zogbeli Road, opposite the Evergreen Forest. The branch relocation seeks to provide customers with an enhanced ambience, convenience and accessibility.

The move is also in line with the Bank’s objective of becoming a top-tier bank while continuing to provide exceptional banking experience for its cherished customers and other stakeholders.

At a brief ceremony to dedicate and open the relocated branch to the general public, Pastor Foster Edem Edenam, Head Pastor of the Fountain Gate Chapel, Tamale, encouraged the staff of the new branch to always put the needs of their customers first. He applauded the bank for its exemplary service excellence culture and advised them to be consistent with service quality in order to keep existing and new customers delighted and loyal.

Branch Manager, Mohammed Ibrahim, expressed his excitement about the new location’s ambience and location. “With our team of dedicated professionals, customers are assured of top-notch customer service. Ensuring that every interaction is efficient, user-friendly, and convenient at all times will continue to be our hallmark.

The Branch opens at 8 am and closes at 5 pm from Mondays to Fridays. “The services we provide include SME and Commercial Banking, Personal and Workplace Banking, Corporate Banking, Electronic Banking solutions, Visa cards, as well as local and international transfers/remittances. Some unique features of our products and services are; Current Accounts with low charges, Savings Account with good returns, Cash-backed credit and Call Accounts with good returns” He added.