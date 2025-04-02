OmniBSIC Bank Unveils Growth Strategy at Inaugural Financial Forum

Ghana’s OmniBSIC Bank outlined ambitious plans to bolster financial stability and innovation during its inaugural “Figures in Focus” event, attended by industry leaders, regulators, and institutional investors in Accra.

The forum highlighted the bank’s rapid growth, including a 2024 profit of GH¢314 million—double its 2023 earnings—and a 77% expansion of its loan portfolio to GH¢1.03 billion.

Managing Director Daniel Asiedu attributed the performance to disciplined strategy and customer-centric practices. “Our results stem from meticulous planning and a relentless focus on delivering value,” he said, noting total assets surged to GH¢9.4 billion, supported by a 70% rise in customer deposits to GH¢8.2 billion. The bank, recapitalized in 2021, reported its first profit in 2023 and has since prioritized cautious lending to balance growth with risk management.

Board Chair Teresa Effie Cooke emphasized inclusivity, revealing a near 50/50 gender balance across the workforce. “Diversity strengthens our institution and drives equitable opportunities,” she said, underscoring commitments to staff development and shareholder value.

Future strategies include strengthening capital reserves, expanding digital solutions, and increasing market share in Ghana’s competitive banking sector. Asiedu affirmed plans to enhance operational efficiency and technology adoption, aiming to position OmniBSIC as a leader in corporate and SME banking.

The bank, headquartered in Accra with 40 branches nationwide, has earned multiple accolades, including “Best Corporate Bank in Ghana” at the 2024 Global Banking and Finance Awards. Recognized for customer service and innovation, OmniBSIC ranks 29th on Ghana’s Club 100 list of top companies.

The event reinforced the bank’s focus on sustainable growth amid evolving economic challenges, signaling its intent to leverage fintech and community engagement to maintain momentum in Ghana’s dynamic financial landscape.