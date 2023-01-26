OMSU congratulates Kwame Abgodza on appointment as Minority Chief Whip

Old Mawuli Students Union (OMSU) has congratulated Mr Governs Kwame Agbodza, Member of Parliament for Adaklu, on his appointment as the Minority Chief Whip in Parliament.

A press release signed by the OMSU President, Richard Buthelezi Nyarko, expressed happiness over Mr Abgodza’s appointment.

“We in the OMSU community always knew you were destined for great heights. We are glad the world is catching up to this knowledge. We are all inspired by your achievements and pray for God’s wisdom and guidance in your new position, ” the statement said.

In a related development, the Youth Wing of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Volta Region has also congratulated the Adaklu MP on his elevation.

“As a youth wing, we are particularly proud of our former Chairman of Regional Youth Working Committee, Hon Kwame Governs Agbodza, MP for Adaklu, who is now elevated to the post of Minority Chief Whip. Your integrity, commitment and fidelity to the cause of the NDC is not in doubt and we are confident that individually and collectively you will succeed.

“We have absolute confidence in both the Party and our parliamentary leadership and now call on the rank and file of the NDC, including our MPs and their supporters, Party executives and members across the strata, and all sympathizers of the NDC and all well-meaning Ghanaians to accept the new leadership changes effected in good faith..,” a statement signed by Mathias Alagbo,

Volta Regional Youth Organizer, said.

Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, a former Deputy Finance Minister and MP for Ajumako Enyam Essiam in the Central Region is now the Minority Leader, replacing Haruna Iddrisu.

Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, MP for Ellembelle in the Western Region also replaces James Klutse Avedzi as the Deputy Minority Leader.

Kwame Agbodza is now the Minority Whip with Ahmed Ibrahim and Comfort Doyo Ghansah as first and Second Deputy Whips.

Mr Kwame Governs Agbodza is an expert in infrastructure and the Ranking Member for the Roads and Transport Committee in Parliament.