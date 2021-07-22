Omy Tv Supports Muslim Community In Hong Kong-Kwashieman

Omy Television Network has donated assorted food items and cash to the Muslim community in Hong Kong-Kwashieman at the Nuru Mosque.

The items donated include bags of rice, bottles of oil, packs of soft drinks, water, and an undisclosed amount of money.

Some of the items for donation being carried into the mosque Part of the delegation was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Omy Tv, Mrs. Joyce Aku-Mens, MCE for Ga-Central Municipality, Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey, Manager of Omy Tv, Mr. Ruben Tetteh, and some staff of the station.

Mrs. Joyce Aku-Mens, Chief Executive Officer of the network, explained that the donation “is a part of our corporate social responsibility and it is to show support to the Muslim community here and the vulnerable towards the celebrations of this year’s Eid-Al-Adha celebrations”.

Mrs. Joyce Aku-Mens, CEO, Omy Television Network

She emphasized that “this wouldn’t be the last of our gesture towards Muslims and the community at large. We will continue to support the community in every way possible”

Imam of the Mosque, Ishaak Bashiru, who received the donation on behalf of the community, commended Omy Television Network for their expression of love and support in this season. He also offered prayers for the station, asking Allah for blessing and protection for the network.

Ishaak Bashiru, Imam for Nuru Mosque

Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey, also commended the station for the gesture and encouraged it to continue to affect the lives of the community in which they are.

He also added that ” I am appealing to all Moslems in the country to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols even during the festive season. The disease is not yet out of the country and so we must all continue to protect ourselves”.

Dr. Emmanuel Lamptey, MCE, GA-Central Municipality said Omy Television Network is a fast rising tv station based in Kwashibu-Accra with a primary focus of providing the best of sports content. In view of this, the station has got exciting sports content along with some entertainment and political shows.