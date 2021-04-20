On Earth Day, eleven selected startups from Africa and Asia Pacific will be pitching their technology solutions for enhanced climate action across the two regions. The UN Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN), in partnership with SAFEEM and Seedstars, will host the Youth Climate Innovation Lab Demo Day. After delivering their pitches, a networking session will provide an opportunity for the startups to connect with investors and potential partners. For more information and to register, visit https://seedsta.rs/3rVWEza.

After the CTCN Climate Innovation Academy, eleven startups were selected for the Youth Climate Innovation Lab Demo Day. The academy was designed to help idea-stage companies develop, implement, and scale their solutions for climate action. The selected startups specialize in a variety of sectors related to climate action such as agriculture, deforestation, electricity, energy sustainability, environments, food, and waste management among others.

Each startup will pitch their solution at the online event and will have a chance to connect with some investors from the Seedstars network and other partners. The selected startups include:

Africa region:

Agronovate – Presents a smart storage system that will helps to eliminate food waste, farmers’ low income, and carbon footprint by leveraging artificial intelligence, Machine Learning, Internet of Things, and cloud technology.

Afri-Carbon Pay – Connects users to local forest project developers in Sub-Saharan Africa through an easy access digital platform to offset their carbon footprint through customized plans.

Community-Based Smart Microgrids – An innovative distributed microgrid system that enables peer-to-peer energy sharing and trading, giving everyone the power to generate, consume, buy or sell electricity to their neighbors, thereby enhancing clean energy access for all.

Kawilab Energy Systems – Addresses the energy access challenge for smallholder farmers by providing finance for community-based biogas systems, as a means of promoting a sustainable circular economy.

Namanzi – Supports hydroponic greenhouses through crowdfunding. Their platform provides hydroponic systems to marginalized and rural communities through crowdfunding to address the problem of food insecurity.

Simplified Waste – An app for municipal collection routes that uses QR code technology to deploy and track private waste collectors.

For the Asia-Pacific region, the selected teams moving forward are:

Farm-In-a-Box – Addresses challenges faced by novice growers by providing them starter kits, which can be progressively updated as they learn more. A simple, easy to use, and self-sustainable farm in a box. It offers selected 3 best no-maintenance plants. 1 of them is ready to eat in 5 days, another gives good luck and the final one purifies the air.

Nirwallna – Turns urban heat islands into refreshing greeneries through effective green walls and green spaces. This is a performance-oriented early analysis green wall design tool with a sensor-based real-time feedback system.

Space_era – Provides sustainable, affordable, and habitable shelter for climate refugees and displaced migrants worldwide.

The Last Mile – Tackles cold storage issues related to vaccine wastage at “points of care” for vaccine administrators at sites located in communities with unreliable electricity by utilizing the power of solar energy to maintain the required temperature for a cooling storage system.

Waster – A green-tech, app-based solution providing curated routes that navigate tourists through the wonders of Nepal to plastic bottle bins.