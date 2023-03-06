HUGO CHAVEZ INTERNATIONAL FOUNDATION FOR PEACE, FRIENDSHIP AND SOLIDARITY

“He [Jesus] accompanied me in difficult times, in crucial moments. So Jesus is no doubt a historical figure-he was someone who rebelled, an anti-imperialist guy. He confronted the Roman Empire. Because who might think that Jesus was a capitalist? No. Judas was the capitalist, for taking the coins! Christ was a revolutionary. He confronted the religious hierarchies. He confronted the economic power of the time. He preferred death in the defense of his humanistic ideals; he fostered change. He is our Jesus Christ”. Quote by Commandant Hugo Chavez-

5th March, 2023

On Tenth Anniversary Of The Assassination Of The Venezuelan Leader: “Who Killed Commandant Hugo Chavez”?

Today is another commemoration, the tenth anniversary of the painful assassination of the Venezuelan Leader, Commandant Hugo Chavez (Peace Be Unto Him), whose life was terminated on 5th March, 2013. Exactly ten years ago today, the announcement of the death of Commandant Hugo Chavez was received with great sadness.

Across Africa and the world, it is no longer news to say that Commandant Hugo Chavez was killed Hi-tech assassination by those who wanted him out of the scene. This gruesome act and crime against humanity would not have been committed if the Commandant had queued the line of leaders who betrayed the conscience of the very people they supposed to look after their wellbeing and national dignity. Though he is no longer physically with us, we have profound respect and love for Hugo Chavez and undoubtedly, this Foundation exists to preserve the legacy of the Commandant, who continues to live in our blood, and in our marrow.

The death of this God-fearing, caring, out-spoken, philanthropist and defender of human rights and protection and sustainability of the environment for improving the lives of people was a devastating blow, because we have to miss his courage, dedication and clarity of thought in dealing with complex ideological and political issues. Though we found the late Venezuelan leader a very approachable and friendly person, a quality that has been written in all the tributes that have been written and documented, we knew Commandant Hugo Chavez better after he was called in 1999 to lead his people from the bondage and captivity of Fascist terrorism. So, we hold the belief that the political clarity and role-model leadership by example exhibited by the late Commandant should guide current world leaders.

Commandant Hugo Chavez was a flamboyant champion of peace, democratic good governance and sustainability of the environment; he was an internationalist who stood firmly behind Africa and other regions and people who have been made poor and impoverished in their own communities, regions and countries. Hugo Chavez was a reliable and true friend to all nations and peoples that resist oppression, dictatorship and Fascist terrorism in whatever guise.

Revolution they say is a movement that brings about meaningful change in the lives of peoples. Venezuela throughout the leadership of the Commandant experienced this kind of movement, for freedom, for homeland dignity and for making life abundance. Venezuelans were yearning for a purposeful leadership to bail them out of the frustration they faced as a people. Commandant Hugo Chavez came out in the company of other meaningful Venezuelans to answer to the call, and to wipe-off the tears, sorrows, pains and suffering of the Venezuelan people.

This tenth anniversary of commemoration of the assassination of Hugo Chavez like future events, therefore, should not be seen as an attempt to judge the achievements or failure of the Venezuelan leader. After all, it is the Venezuelan people who are best qualified to judge the leadership role of Hugo Chavez. Venezuelans, in their thousands and millions have vowed to preserve the legacy left behind by the Commandant in fanfares and with a pride of dignity; and today, across all walks of life, the Venezuelan people have nailed their unalloyed support behind constitutional President Nicolas Maduro, for continuity from where Hugo Chavez stopped before his painful death.

There is no doubt Chavez’s leadership helped in no small way to change the face of the world and qualitatively contributed to the shifting of the global balance of power towards serving humanity, the environment, the poor and vulnerable. Fascist apologists, behind the curtains hate and have singled out constitutional President Nicolas Maduro for destruction, because of the Venezuelan leader’s commitments to preserving the legacy of the Commandant. Like the people of the Arabian region, Africa will always appreciate constitutional President Maduro for his love towards the continent and Africans across the diasporas.

The writing on the wall is very clear. Whenever Venezuela makes a step further to help the development of Africa, for instance, there were rumblings from reactionary opportunistic forces that pretend to love Africa in board rooms but behind the curtains they are busy stashing away natural resources and wealth of the African people. That has not stopped the legitimate Government of constitutional President Nicolas Maduro from extending humanitarian solidarity to Africans, both on the continent and the diasporas.

In this regard, the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity, its components and coterie of volunteers continue to defend the legitimate struggle of the Venezuelan people. This, the Foundation is ready and willing to intensify by working alongside civil society groups around the world that share our views, vision, mission stated goals. The Foundation believes Venezuela and the Venezuelan people should be spared a replica of the Libyan situation in Latin America.

On this occasion of the tenth anniversary of the painful assassination of Commandant Hugo Chavez we call on the Government of the United States to ease all sanctions and unwanted policies on Venezuela. Such a move, we opine could go a long way to stabilize the international stage. Cementing a peaceful, respectful and mutually benefitting relationship between the US and Venezuela is imperative for peace, stability and sustainable environmental development. The longer US sanctions and economic war on Venezuela, the more volatile the security situation in Latin America becomes.

Chavez was deeply loved by people around the world for what he stood for and fought against. An outspoken leader, Chavez was a voice for Africa and the African people. He known to be defending Africa in world forums, and his campaign for debt cancellation for the continent did not go unnoticed. For the likes of Commandant Hugo Chavez, who care for the wellbeing of the world’s poorest of the poor, God has already reserved a special place for him or her in heaven.

The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity is confident that the people of Venezuela will continue their legitimate struggle for homeland dignity, and that is possible only with constitutional President Nicolas Maduro.

The one billion dollar question people continue to ask and which the Foundation is asking is: “Who killed Commandant Hugo Chavez”? The Foundation thinks the following remarks by Hugo Chavez: “It would not be strange if they had developed the technology to induce cancer and no one knew about it until now”, Hugo Chavez. This quote is evergreen. The Commandant was referring to his adversaries whose stock in trade is to kill leaders of other countries that may stand by their way of exploiting the world’s poor. Chavez knew his adversaries were out to take him out of the scene, but also he never forgotten his covenant with the people and he preferred to die for the people than to pawn the dignity of the people. Chavez’s life was one of a genius leader serving the people, and his untimely death was indeed a colossal loss to humanity.

Born into a middle-class family in Sabaneta, in the State of Barinas in Venezuela, Commandant Hugo Chavez became a career military officer and, after becoming dissatisfied with the Venezuelan political system based on the Puntofijo Pact, he founded the clandestine Revolutionary Bolivarian Movement-200 (MBR-200) in the early 1980s. He was born on 28 July, 1954 and died on 5 March, 2013. Chavez was mourned by millions of people around the world.

Hugo Chavez was also the leader of the Fifth Republic Movement, a political Organ created in 1997 and ceased to exist after forming a merger with several other political parties in Venezuela to establish the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

Concluding, the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity would like to reiterate its determination to preserve the legacy of the Commandant. On this memorable day, we would like to make appeal for people around the world to use this occasion of the tenth anniversary of the painful assassination of Hugo Chavez also, as an occasion to learn from the experienced of the Commandant in deepening the theory and practice of the ideals of genuine international humanitarian solidarity as applied to the conditions of Africa.

Chavez Lives!

Chavez Never Dies!!

Chavez is in our Marrow!!!

Chavez is in our Blood!!!!

Sender:

Alimamy Bakarr Sankoh

International Executive Director-IED

The Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity

(HCIF-PFS)

For and on behalf of volunteers of the Hugo Chavez International Foundation for Peace, Friendship and Solidarity (HCIF-PFS)