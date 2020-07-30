Morocco celebrates today the 21th anniversary of the accession of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to the Throne of his ancestors.

In the context of the coronavirus pandemic and in compliance with the directives of the Ghanaian health authorities, the Embassy of Morocco held a virtual celebration online during which various partners of the Embassy have expressed their congratulations and good wishes to the Morocco people in videos published on the Embassy’s official twitter and facebook accounts.

Her Excellency Mrs Imane Ouaadil, Ambassador of His Majesty King Mohammed VI to Ghana aired a virtual speech during which she spoke about the significance of the Throne Day as it is called in Morocco, the state of the bilateral relations between Ghana and Morocco and future prospects of cooperation.

According to the Moroccan Head of Mission, Throne Day not only reflects the renewal of the act of allegiance between the Throne and the people of Morocco but also provides opportunity to highlight the political, economic and social reforms conducted in the Kingdom which had a tremendous positive impact on the political stability and economic growth in the country and on the lives of all Moroccan citizens.

Regarding the bilateral relations, the Moroccan Ambassador underlined that her country’s under the leadership of His Majesty King Mohammed VI has always strived to promote economic development, regional integration, peace and security in Africa in general and with Ghana in particular.

She enumerated in this regard the ongoing cooperation projects underway between the two sister countries in the fields of agriculture, agro industry, social housing and construction.

In the field of education, and despite the pandemic, the Moroccan top diplomat announced that despite the ongoing pandemic, her country is maintaining its 90 annual scholarship program for Ghanaian students for the academic year 2020-2021, 20 of which are dedicated to vocational training.

Tackling the challenges posed by the covid 19 pandemic, Mrs Ouaadil underlined that Morocco and Ghana are respectively the second and third African countries in terms of testing.

In this regard she congratulated His Excellency President Nana Akufo Addo for his remarkable leadership during the pandemic and praised the Government of Ghana, the healthcare workers and all stakeholders for their relentless efforts and selfless services to keep the COVID-19 pandemic under control in the country.

The top diplomat underlined that the current global health crisis put into focus the necessity of African solidarity and enhanced regional cooperation.

She noted that such tangible solidarity has been shown by His Majesty King Mohammed VI who donated an important medical consignment to the African Union and to other individual African nations to fight COVID-19 in June 2020.

She also pointed out that in the same spirit of solidarity and good cooperation some of the Moroccan companies based in Ghana such as OCP Ghana, CIMAF, BANK of AFRICA have duly contributed to the Ghana COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The Moroccan Ambassador also addressed the Moroccan community living in Ghana zishing them a happy National Day and an auspicious Aid Al Adha.

She also commended their resilience, sense of belonging and compassion towards their fellow citizens during this health crisis.

Source: kwabena Adu Koranteng

