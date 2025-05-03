Onafriq Partners with Circle to power remittances and cross-border payments with USDC

Onafriq, Africa’s largest payments gateway, and Circle, stablecoin market leader and issuer of USDC, today announced their strategic partnership aimed at transforming cross-border payments and digital financial services.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards compliantly leveraging stablecoins and blockchain infrastructure to boost Onafriq’s payment network, positioning it at the forefront of the digital payment’s revolution for real-world financial applications.

Currently, over 80 percent of intra-African payments are routed through correspondent banks outside the continent and settled in foreign currencies such as the US dollar or Euro.

This results in a staggering US$5 billion in transaction fees annually and undermines economic integration efforts. Onafriq and Circle are working together to change this paradigm by piloting the use of USDC-powered settlement solutions into Onafriq’s network, which connects over 500 wallets and 200 million bank accounts in more than 40 African markets.

Onafriq’s founder and CEO, Dare Okoudjou, said: “Our partnership with Circle is an important milestone, reinforcing Onafriq’s commitment to harnessing technology to remove complexity from cross-border payments. By integrating USDC, we aim to simplify financial transactions for institutions and individuals, reduce costs, and strengthen trust.

This collaboration underscores our vision to democratise access to payments and drive financial inclusion across the globe. We’re not just envisioning the future of payments – we’re actively building it.”

Miriam Kiwan, Vice President, Middle East & Africa at Circle, said: “The emerging markets that Onafriq serves holds tremendous potential for digital asset innovation, particularly in the adoption of stablecoins for cross-border payments.

Our partnership with Onafriq aligns perfectly with Circle’s mission to promote financial inclusion and improve efficiency in areas where traditional banking has often been costly and inaccessible. Together, we aim to transform how money moves across borders, offering secure and transparent digital payment rails that enhance economic empowerment and connectivity.”

This collaboration is a major step toward a more inclusive and self-reliant pan-African financial system. It signals a new phase in the modernisation of African payment rails – one where blockchain technology is applied responsibly, in lockstep with regulators and financial institutions, to build a faster, more efficient, and economically empowering future for the continent.

About Onafriq

Onafriq is an omnichannel network of networks, making borders matter less by providing our partners with a single pathway to unlock the full power of cross-border and cross-platform payment solutions. With a network spanning 40 African markets, Onafriq connects over 500 million mobile money wallets, 200 million bank accounts, and over 400,000 agents in Nigeria, enabling domestic and cross-border disbursements and collections, card issuing and processing, agency banking, and treasury services.

At Onafriq, we bring together global and regional enterprises, mobile network operators, money transfer operators, banks, fintechs, global development organizations, and online and offline merchants. With top-notch regulatory and compliance capabilities and a robust regional presence encompassing 10 offices in Africa and locations in the UK, US, and China, we are paving the way for a new era of access for people across the African continent and beyond. Learn more at onafriq.com.

About Circle Internet Group, Inc.

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce, and financial applications worldwide. Circle is building the world’s largest, most-widely used, stablecoin network, and issues, through its regulated affiliates, USDC and EURC stablecoins. Circle provides a comprehensive suite of financial and technology services that empower enterprises and developers to integrate stablecoins and blockchains into their products, services and business operations.