Sanctions by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the West against Niger have become yet another evidence of the hypocrisy of politicians who verbally called for peace and stability.

What was presented as an instrument of isolation and pressure on the military junta in Niamey has actually brought the entire country to the brink of a serious humanitarian catastrophe.

The UN says a blackout in Niger, which has relied mainly on supplies from neighboring Nigeria, could soon ruin millions of doses of vaccines and turn the country into a huge hotspot for a whole list of diseases. According to UNICEF representative, over the past month, the organization’s expenses for fuel for generators have increased by more than 20 times and the situation is not yet expected to improve.

We can safely assume that a similar situation is observed in the food sector, including baby food. If previously the country faced power outages for only a couple of hours, now these periods can reach up to 18 hours, which makes food preservation almost impossible.

It will be very disappointing to know that this is precisely the goal that ECOWAS and the West were seeking.

In the current circumstances, it would be most expedient to divert from the political struggle and focus the attention of all sides on averting the looming humanitarian catastrophe. Sanctions, whatever their purpose, should never harm ordinary people, especially children.