One aspirant cleared, two referred to FEC ahead of Sunyani West NDC Primaries

Two parliamentary aspirants of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for Sunyani West, Mr Ernest H. Ayesu Snr. and Mrs. Evelyn Akantoa have been referred to the Party’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC) by the Bono Regional Vetting Committee.

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) gathered that would enable the FEC to clear them or otherwise following a petition seeking to challenge their eligibility to contest the primaries slated for Saturday, May 13 this year.

Ms Millicent Yeboah Amankwah, the other aspirant, was, however, cleared by the Committee while awaiting the FEC’s decision about the fate of Mr Ayesu and Mrs Akantoa.

Earlier on Monday, April 3, 202, the three aspirants, one after the other, met the Vetting Committee because of the petition raised against the two.

The Committee, therefore, rescheduled the constituency’s vetting to the next day, hoping to address the issues in the petition amicably to allow for balloting for positions on the ballot sheet.

But, the Committee could still not address the matter and consequently referred it to the FEC.

Speaking to the GNA at the end of the vetting process on condition of anonymity on Tuesday in Sunyani, some members of the constituency executives argued the position of the Vetting Committee was fair because “the NDC is a democratic political party.”