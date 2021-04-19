Flood Dead
Flood

One man is confirmed dead, while others are missing after the Santoor flood on Sunday, Superintendent Abdulai Mumuni, Zenu Athadeka, Kpone-Katamanso Commander of the Ghana Police stated.

He said the deceased was identified as Mr. Bernard Asamoah a 43-year-old former Security officer at the Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA) in Tema.

He said the body was conveyed to the Tema General Hospital for preservation.

Last Sunday, the West Jordan and Agbeshi Laryea Communities at Santoor in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region was hit with a heavy flood after the down pour.

The Police Commander said preliminary investigations indicated that about seven men attempted to cross the main bridge, which connected Agbeshi Laryea and West Jordan communities in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality but due to the heavy flood could not locate the bridge.

Supt Mumuni, said the police had intensified a search for the others who had not been seen after the rains.

He explained to the authorities to dredge the drains to save lives and property as the rainy season approached.

Mr Samuel Abrey Assembly Member for the Santoor Electoral Area in an interview the Ghana News Agency attributed the cause of the floods to the poor drainage system and appealed to the authorities for immediate action.

He said the community members launched out a search for the others feared to have been washed away.

The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

