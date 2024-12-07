One Dead, Another Injured in Nyankpala Shootout as Police Arrest Four

A shootout in Nyankpala, located in the Northern Region of Ghana, has resulted in one fatality and left another individual critically injured.

The Police have arrested four individuals in connection with the incident, and the injured person is currently receiving medical treatment.

The body of the deceased, reportedly an executive of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has been taken to the morgue for an autopsy. Reports suggest the deceased was involved in a protest prior to the incident.

The Police have restored calm to the area and have begun investigations into the shooting, which occurred amid Ghana’s ongoing general elections. Authorities are working to uncover the circumstances surrounding the tragic event.