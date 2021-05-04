One person has been confirmed dead with five others injured in a confrontation between farmers and herdsmen in Attakron in the Buem Constituency of the Oti Region.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) John Nchor, Acting Oti Regional Public Affairs Officer, Ghana Police Service, in a release disclosed that the confrontation ensued between some Fulani herdsmen and natives on April 25, 2021.

He said the natives found the Fulani cattle grazing their farms causing considerable damage to their crops.

The Officer said in the process, Prosper Amegavi, 42, a native and four Fulani herdsmen namely; Osmanu Abubakar, 40, Ayuba Yussif, 30, Adam Mohammadu, 44, and Iddrisu Mohammed, 29, sustained injuries.

ASP Nchor said they were treated and discharged at the Jasikan
Government Hospital.

He said two motorbikes belonging to the herdsmen were set ablaze.

The Officer said on the same day, the body of a young man believed to be in his early twenties, identified as Hassan, a herdsman was found dead with multiple wounds in a bush at Guaman.

He said the body of the deceased has since been deposited at the Hohoe Municipal Hospital morgue awaiting autopsy.

ASP Nchor also said all the injured persons were assisting Police investigation.

“The Regional Police Command in Oti is soliciting for valuable information from the public to help in the ongoing investigation.”

He also said the Command assured the public of absolute confidentiality.

