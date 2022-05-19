One dead, nine injured as youth clash with police in Ghana

At least one person was confirmed dead and nine others injured in a clash between the youth and police in Nkoranza, a community in central Ghana’s Bono East Region, local media said Wednesday.

John Bremini, Administrator of the St Theresa’s Catholic Hospital, told the media that three of the injured were in critical conditions.

Some youths in Nkoranza went on a rampage Tuesday morning to protest the death of Albert Akwasi Donkor, who was a 28-year-old local trader in police custody under “questionable circumstances”.

The youth attacked the Nkoranza Municipal Police Headquarters, during which security reinforcement from nearby police commands could not deter the rampaging youth. Live ammunition was fired in the process, leading to death and injuries.

A police statement issued late Tuesday connected the late Donkor to an alleged armed robbery case under investigation.

“Based on intelligence, a police operation was conducted, during which suspect Albert Donkor was shot. He was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital for medical attention but was pronounced dead on arrival,” said the police statement.

It added that the Bono-East regional command of the Ghana Police Service had held discussions with the family of the deceased and other stakeholders due to concerns raised about the incident.