One Dead, Others Injured In President’s Convoy Fatal Crash

Tragedy struck the President’s convoy along the Bunso-Akyem Asafo stretch of the Accra-Kumasi Highway on Sunday, May 19, 2024, as several vehicles were involved in a fatal accident.

The President’s convoy was returning from Kumasi after accompanying President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a series of weekend events.

In a statement issued by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications at the Office of the President, it was confirmed that Mr. Kwesi Atta, one of the drivers, lost his life in the accident.

Additionally, several close protection and police officers from the President’s security detail sustained varying degrees of injuries.

They received initial treatment at the Suhum Government Hospital before being evacuated to the University of Ghana Medical Centre for further treatment and observation.

The accident has resulted in the complete wreckage of several vehicles in the convoy.

Fortunately, President Akufo-Addo was unharmed as he had traveled to Accra via military aircraft.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured officers. Further details will be communicated as we continue to assess the situation.

“We appreciate your understanding and support during this difficult time,” Mr. Arhin stated.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation, and further updates are expected as more information becomes available.