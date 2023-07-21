One dead, seven injured in attack on Bawku bound bus

Tragedy struck in the North East Region as a group of individuals opened fire on a bus bound for Kumasi-Bawku on the outskirts of Walewale.

This resulted in the death of one person , and seven others suffered injuries during the dawn attack.

Authorities suspect that the motive behind the attack is linked to the ongoing chieftaincy-related conflict within the region.

In response, the police have launched an intelligence operation to swiftly apprehend the perpetrators responsible for this violent incident.