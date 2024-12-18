One Dead, Three Injured in Galamsey Pit Collapse in Ashanti Region

A tragic incident has occurred at Nkonteng near Nkawie in the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipality of the Ashanti Region, where a galamsey (illegal mining) pit collapsed, resulting in the death of one person and life-threatening injuries to three others.

The deceased, identified as 23-year-old Osei Kwabena from Offinso, was part of a group of four miners working at the illegal site when the pit suddenly caved in on Monday night (16 December). Three of his colleagues managed to escape but sustained severe injuries. The survivors were quickly transported to Nkawie Government Hospital, where they are receiving treatment.

Hon. Koyim Mahama, the Atwima Nwabiagya Municipal Officer for the National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), confirmed the incident, stating that the body of Kwabena was retrieved and sent to the Afari Community Hospital morgue. “Around 9 pm yesterday, I received a distress call regarding the collapse. Upon arrival, we found four individuals at the site; three survived, but unfortunately, the fourth victim passed away at the scene,” he said.

Local residents have raised concerns about the ongoing illegal mining activities in the region, warning of the dangers they pose both to human lives and the environment. They are urging authorities to take stronger action to curb galamsey operations and enforce stricter regulations.

“The victims were mining near the forest, an area that has been under siege by illegal miners. This is not the first such incident,” Mahama added. “I will be submitting a report to the Council to ensure that the security forces take urgent action to address this growing menace.”