One person has been confirmed dead and three persons, including a police officer, injured, in fire exchanges between security agencies and members of the Homeland Study Group, a secessionist group in the Volta Region.

The police officer is said to have been evacuated to the Police Hospital in Accra and the wounded members of the secessionist group, sent to the Ho Teaching Hospital.

A joint statement from the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and the Ghana Police Service (GPS), which was copied to the Ghana News Agency, said 31 members of the group had been arrested.

“These arrested persons have since been brought to Accra for interrogation,” the statement said.

It assured the public that activities of the Homeland Study Group Foundation, in parts of the Volta Region, had been brought under control.

It said at about 0200 hours, on Friday, September 25, elements of the group attacked the Aveyime and Mepe police stations and mounted road blocks on the Juapong–Accra and Sogakope–Accra main roads, disrupting the daily routine of the citizenry.

The statement said in response to the unlawful acts, a joint Military-Police Team, in conjunction with other security agencies, was deployed to the affected areas, where it succeeded in apprehending 31 members of the Group.

The statement said all the roadblocks had also been cleared and that the security agencies had taken control of the highways and strategic installations within the Region.

It stated that an earlier pre-emptive operation on Thursday, 24 September 2020, foiled a plan by the Group to burn the Ho Central Market and other key installations.

“We wish to re-assure the public that the security and Intelligence Agencies are in firm control of the situation and remain undaunted in their resolve at preserving and protecting the sanctity of the entire territory of our dear country.

It entreated all and sundry to remain calm and volunteer any relevant information on the activities of the Group for necessary action to be taken.