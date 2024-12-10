One Ghana Movement Condemns Post-Election Violence, Calls for Immediate Action

The One Ghana Movement has strongly condemned the wave of violence, vandalism, and looting reported across several regions of the country, including Damongo, Awutu Senya, Nsawam, Tamale, Techiman South, and Accra, following the 2024 presidential elections.

In a statement released on December 10, the Movement decried these acts of aggression, describing them as a direct threat to the peace, stability, and unity of Ghana. While commending Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s presidential candidate, for his peaceful concession of defeat, the group warned that the post-election violence undermines the democratic values Ghanaians have worked tirelessly to uphold.

“The post-election violence undermines the values of democracy, justice, and rule of law,” the statement read. “Elections are not just a competition of ideas and policies but also a reflection of our shared commitment to a peaceful and united Ghana. Violence and destruction are antithetical to this vision.”

The One Ghana Movement called on President-elect John Dramani Mahama to take swift and decisive action to address the unrest. The group urged Mahama to publicly condemn the violence being carried out in his name and to appeal to all Ghanaians to desist from further acts of lawlessness.

“Publicly and unequivocally condemn the violence that is being perpetrated in his name. Call on all Ghanaians to desist from any further acts of violence, vandalism, and lawlessness,” the statement continued. “Assure the public that he will work with the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to ensure that perpetrators are held accountable according to the law.”

The Movement also called for the swift intervention of President Akufo-Addo, urging him to direct the Ghana Police Service to take impartial action to restore order in the affected areas. The group emphasized the need for immediate arrests and prosecutions of those responsible for the unrest.

Reaffirming its commitment to peace, unity, and development, the One Ghana Movement encouraged Ghanaians to channel their energies towards building a prosperous nation where democratic principles are respected and upheld. The statement concluded with a message of hope, urging the nation to rise above division and embrace unity in the face of adversity.

“As a nation, we have overcome challenges before, and we are confident that together, we can navigate these trying times to emerge even stronger,” it said. “Let us rise above division and hatred to embrace the spirit of togetherness that defines us as Ghanaians.”