(dpa) – Around one-fifth of people in the United States – some 66 million people – have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) showed Thursday.

The US has a population of around 330 million.

Around 112 million people – about one-third of the population – have received at least one dose since the vaccine drive started in mid-December.

In total, almost 175 million jabs have been administered so far.

The US is using the Moderna and BioNTech/Pfizer vaccines, which require two doses, as well as the Johnson & Johnson jab, which becomes fully effective after just one dose.

The BioNTech/Pfizer shot is authorized for use in people over the age of 16, while the others can only be used on people over 18 years old.

US President Joe Biden has promised to provide enough jabs for the country’s entire adult population by the end of May.