One injured officer in the Walewale-Bolgatanga accident passes on

General Constable Iddrisu Gafaru, one of the three injured Police officers involved in the Walewale-Bolgatanga road accident, has passed on.

The officer, who had been in critical condition, died in the early hours of Sunday.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs and copied the Ghana News Agency, said in line with Islamic tradition, a pre-burial ceremony would be conducted today, October 31, 2021, for him.

“May Allah grant him Jannah,” the statement added.

On Friday, October 22, 2021, the Police Administration airlifted three Police officers from Tamale to Accra for intensive medical care.

The statement said the three were among five officers who were involved in an accident while responding to a robbery incident on the Walewale-Bolgatanga road.

It said the other two officers were responding positively to treatment and urged Ghanaians to remember them in prayers.