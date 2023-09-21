One killed, 12 injured in land dispute in Cameroon’s Far North region

At least one person was killed and 12 others injured when two neighboring communities in Cameroon’s Far North region clashed over land, said local sources Wednesday.

The feud began Tuesday but degenerated early Wednesday after villagers of Malia and Ndiguina communities of the region, who have been fighting over land to farm, violently clashed over land.

“We did not expect this. One of those seriously injured is my cousin. The situation is tense and we are afraid,” Taiga Malou, a resident of Malia village, told Xinhua over the phone.

Local authorities said security forces had been dispatched to the area to restore peace and order.

Land disputes are common in Cameroon’s Far North region where farmers and graziers regularly fight over land.