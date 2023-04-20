One killed as train rams into vehicle in Zambian capital

By
Xinhua
-
0
Crime Accident Scene
One person was killed while another sustained injuries in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, after a goods train hit a vehicle, the police said Wednesday.

Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the accident happened Wednesday afternoon when the driver of a light truck failed to give way to the goods train which hit the vehicle.

He said in a statement that the victim who died was a passenger in the vehicle while the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. The vehicle was extensively damaged. The driver of the vehicle has since been arrested. Enditem

