One killed as train rams into vehicle in Zambian capital

One person was killed while another sustained injuries in Lusaka, the Zambian capital, after a goods train hit a vehicle, the police said Wednesday.
Police Deputy Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale said the accident happened Wednesday afternoon when the driver of a light truck failed to give way to the goods train which hit the vehicle.
He said in a statement that the victim who died was a passenger in the vehicle while the driver of the truck sustained minor injuries. The vehicle was extensively damaged. The driver of the vehicle has since been arrested. Enditem
Send your news stories to newsghana101@gmail.com Follow News Ghana on Google News