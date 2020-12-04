One person was killed and two others were injured in an explosion outside the headquarters of the Serbian state broadcaster, RTS in central Belgrade.

Quoting witnesses and anonymous police sources, RTS said the blast was caused by a welding gas cylinder carried by two workers in the parking lot of the building.

They were scheduled to perform repairs on the broadcaster’s air-conditioning system, it said.

One of the workers was killed on the spot and the other suffered serious injuries. One RTS employee was slightly injured and several cars were heavily damaged. Police investigations are ongoing.

Work accidents are frequent in Serbia due to lax implementation of safety protocols.