One killed in farmer-herder conflict in Cameroon’s Far North region

At least one person has been confirmed dead and four others injured in a resurgence of violence between herders and farmers in Cameroon’s Far North region, local officials and villagers said Saturday.

The conflict erupted Friday night between Kotoko farmers and Arab Choa herders in the Logone and Chari division of the region, a traditional leader said.

“There was still fighting this Saturday morning. The Kotoko are preventing Arab Choa from taking their herds to the banks of a river. It is an inter-community conflict that needs to be solved urgently,” said the traditional leader who asked not to be named over the phone. He added that many people have fled the localities.

Government troops have been deployed to the area to restore peace and order, according to local authorities.

Farmer-grazier conflict is common in Cameroon’s Far North region where the United Nations Refugee Agency reported in 2021 that scant rainfall had dried up rivers and seasonal ponds that communities depend on, leading to clashes in the area. And 22 people were killed that year in the conflict between Arab Choa herders and Mousgoum and Massa farmers, prompting residents to flee to Chad, according to officials.