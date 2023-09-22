One Killed In Gas Explosion At Koforidua

A gas explosion occurred on Thursday evening at the Oxygen Unit of the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua, resulting in the tragic death of a hospital security personnel.

The cause of the oxygen cylinder explosion remains unclear, although two other healthcare workers who were present in the building at the time of the incident escaped unharmed.

The deceased individual sustained severe head injuries and was promptly transported to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, where they were placed on a ventilator. Sadly, they passed away shortly thereafter.

In the wake of this unfortunate event, the hospital’s management has informed the deceased’s family and is actively collaborating with the police, who have initiated an investigation into the matter.