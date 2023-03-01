One killed in tropical storm in Zimbabwe

One person was killed on Sunday in Zimbabwe’s Mashonaland Central Province after a storm hit the country at the weekend.

The 24-year-old man had sought refuge in a makeshift shelter under a fig tree which was uprooted by the heavy winds and crushed him, the Department of Civil Protection said in a statement issued to the state-run Herald newspaper.

The paper reported Tuesday that various districts in Manicaland and Masvingo provinces were also affected by the storm, which also extensively damaged sugar plantations in Chiredzi in Masvingo province in southeast Zimbabwe.

Tropical Cyclone Freddy arrived in the Mozambique Channel on Feb. 22 and remained there for two days before making landfall on the Mozambican coast around Maxixe, about 400 km southeast of the Zimbabwean border, on Friday.

The Meteorological Services Department said on Saturday that because of the time it had stayed on land, it had lost strength and had been downgraded to a low-pressure zone and was expected to last until Tuesday. Enditem