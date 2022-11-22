One Month More To Super Volleyball Championship 2022

The second edition of the Super Volleyball Championship comes off at the Ga Mashie Hall of the Trust Sport Emporium Limited in Accra.

Organisers have fixed December 21st, 22nd and 23rd as the three days for the competition that will see the best volleyball clubs in Accra in action.

The event will involve both male and female clubs, and it is really going to an exciting package.

Mr. Mohammed Awudu Aputeog, the chief organiser and sponsor of the event says the 2022 edition is going to be explosive as the teams know what is at stake.

He said following the success of last year, they have learnt some few lessons and want to make this year very classic.

The security forces, namely Ghana Police, Ghana Army, Ghana Air Force as well as civilian clubs have been preparing feverishly, and lovers of volleyball are going to have much enjoyment just before Christmas.

The prizes at stake should motivate the teams and fans to make the tournament very successful.

Air Force who won the Men’s category and Ghana Army, the female champions have promised to defend their trophies and reputation.

Mr. Aputeog has also appealed to corporate Ghana to support volleyball because it is one of the best sports disciplines that many people love to watch.

The event has the backing of the Ghana Olympic Committee and the National Sports Authority.