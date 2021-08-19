One-On-One Foundation Donates To Kaneshie Awudome 1 & 3 JHS Schools

After a exhilarating seven months tour of 52 Senior High Schools for the Vim National Schools Sanitation Inspection Tour – Season 7, One-On-One Foundation on Thursday made a surprise presentation to the Kaneshie Awudome 1 & 3 Junior High Schools in Accra.

The assorted items included minerals, Rexona Deodorant, Vim All Purpose Cleaner, Vasline Lotion, Sunlight Dish Wash, Key Brillant Soap, Omo, Exercise Books, Veronica Buckets, Dust Bins and Files.

CEO of One-On-One Foundation, Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams said the presentation to two JHSs was for thanksgiving and a demonstration that in the coming seasons other schools at the grassroots will benefit.

He thanked Unilever Ghana, the main sponsor of the Schools Sanitation Tour which involves information and education on the deadly Coronavirus, environmental and personal hygiene.

He commended the other collaborators like the Ministries of Education, Sanitation and Water Resources as well as the students and teachers who participated and supported the programme.

Mr. William Ocansey, Communications Director of One-On-One Foundation lectured the students of the effects of Covid 19 and the products of Unilever Ghana.

Head teacher of the Kaneshie Awudome JHS, Mr. Bismark Owusu thanked the Foundation and the sponsors, he expressed his sincere gratitude and appreciation.