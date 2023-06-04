One-On-One Foundation Honours Rajan Singh

Mr Rajan Singh, National Sales and Marketing Manager of Cave and Gardens has been honoured by One-On-One Foundation for supporting them in their activities over the years.

Mr, Emmanuel Nii Adjin Olla Williams, CEO of One-On-One Foundation presented a citation to Mr. Rajan Singh at his office in Accra.

According to Mr. Olla Williams who is also founder of Dreamland Sports Plus, the award was given to Singh for supporting sports and sanitation in the schools and communities where they operate in.

Mr. Singh who was elated with the honour promised to do more for One-On-One Foundation, Dreamland Sports and the schools.

He was glad that the sensitisation on sanitation and healthy living is catching up with the students who are the future leaders.