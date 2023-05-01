One-On-One with Kufuor Scholar Emmanuel Fella Nawintis

Interviewer: Introduce yourself to us. And how was life growing up?

Emmanuel: My name is Emmanuel Fella Nawintis. I am a member of the Kufuor Scholars Program Class of 2022. I grew up in Effiduase in the Ashanti region of Ghana with low exposure to life outside our usual crab hunting. Back then, there was literally no one to talk about higher education, entrepreneurship, leadership, innovation, or teach soft skills such as effective communication, problem-solving, creativity, time management, among others. Talk of a young person who lacks confidence and assertiveness and I will be the first to appear. Notwithstanding, I was easily noticed in school due to my strong academic performance and as my teachers started engaging me, I realized I was more than what my town had defined me. Fast forward, I made it to the university where there was a clear distinction between rural dwellers and urban dwellers in terms of opportunities that existed on my blindside. I purposed from that moment to not let any opportunity pass but leverage my strengths to better myself, my friends, and society.

Interviewer: Tell us about schooling and the leadership positions you held. Also, tell us more about the internship experiences you had and other memorable experiences you had whilst in school.

Emmanuel: Scoring aggregate seven (07) in the BECE, I had my first choice changed to a grade B school due to financial difficulties and other reasons I would have denied today. I got admission into Effiduase Senior High School and completed with aggregate nine (09). In SHS, I served as the Secretary for the Ghana National Association of Business Students. I graduated the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) with first class honours. Whilst in school, I served as the Head of Accounting and Finance for the KNUST School of Business Students’ Association, Financial Secretary for Kind Nation Charity Foundation, and the Kufuor Scholars Program – KNUST Chapter, a Sponsorship Committee Member for the Assemblies of God Campus Ministry and a co-founder of the Egg Shop. My first internship was at Assemblies of God Cooperative Savings and Social Services Union where I learned loan underwriting (completing about 10 loan applications), and customer relationship management. Starting a business and growing sales by over 300% remains my most memorable moment in school.

Interviewer: How did you become a Kufuor Scholar?

Emmanuel: I saw the advertisement in a WhatsApp group. The initial thinking was a financial scholarship to cater for tuition and accommodation. However, after reading more, I realized it was a leadership program to groom young Ghanaians, and I loved to undergo the training, seminars and educational trips that were outlined as core activities. I started the application all by myself, got a friend to shoot the video, and got called for an interview. It was an intense one, but I was positive of being called and finally got selected.

Interviewer: Tell me more about your KSP journey… Which are some of the memorable moments that you remember profoundly?

Emmanuel: The Kufuor Scholars Program remains an unrivaled experience in leadership training. The first thing I loved was the diverse backgrounds of scholars, as this created a tolerable and united team. My most memorable moment happened during our first visit to the residence of the chairman, President Kufuor. Aside from the joy of meeting a president, it was the moment I felt the baton has been passed on to us and as such, we carry a responsibility to contribute our quota to the prosperity of Ghana and Africa.

Interviewer: What lessons have you learned from participating in the Kufuor Scholars Program (KSP) in the areas of leadership and good values?

Emmanuel: Regarding leadership, I have learned to always carry the mindset of serving humanity, to be patriotic, open-minded, innovative, confident, and assertive. My key values are integrity, honesty, transparency, accountability, and excellence.

Interviewer: What can we expect from you as a Kufuor Scholar now that you have graduated from the KSP and you are going out into the world?

Emmanuel: In line with my dream to become an entrepreneur with a focus on agriculture, fintech, and other basic needs, I hope to be one of the finest entrepreneurs of a conglomerate with operational footprints across the globe.

Interviewer: What thank you words would you want to say to former President Kufuor, the John A. Kufuor Foundation, and the KSP?

Emmanuel: To the chairman, grandpa, you could have channelled your resources into building personal wealth, however, you invested in young ones like me. In return, I ask for long life and strength to celebrate the returns of your investment and I promise to keep the cycle going. I express my profound appreciation to the John A. Kufuor Foundation and the leadership for being the sounding board of the KSP vision. To the gateway of transformational leadership, the Kufuor Scholars Program, I can’t repay the priceless grooming and investments but promise to mention KSP anytime I testify to who I am today. Special appreciation to Prof. Baffour Agyemang – Duah, Dr. Pascal Brenya and Mr. Victor K. Kufuor for their massive contribution to the new me.