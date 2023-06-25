One person & NaDMO officer swept away by flood

A Municipal operation, relief and disaster officer of the National Disaster Management Organization (NaDMO) of the Ashanti Region, has been found dead after being washed away by flood waters following Friday night’s downpour.

His death brings to six, the number of persons who have perished through flood situations in the past week after another body was retrieved today, June 25, from a stream at Kaase in Kumasi.

Suleman Ahmed, 44, was crossing a bridge with his motorcycle after Friday night’s downpour near Kenyase-Duase in the Kwabere East district when he was washed away.

After a comprehensive search, residents in the area discovered his body in a drain on Saturday morning.

Reports indicate the deceased was going to spend the night with his second wife at Abirem after work when the incident occurred.

According to the Ashanti Regional NaDMO coordinator, Frank Duodu, the disaster management organization is yet to be furnished with details of the tragic death of the deceased.

“We have not been officially informed about what happened yesterday despite being aware of the incident. We would be furnished with details of the deceased when we do our preliminary search.”

The Kenyase Police unit have since recovered the body and deposited it at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Morgue pending autopsy.

Meanwhile the body of another victim yet to be identified has also been retrieved from the Kaasse-Subin river after the downpour on Saturday, June 24.

According to reports, the deceased is suspected to be a resident of the neighboring towns of Kaase.

The incident has since been reported to the Asokwa Police Station for investigation.