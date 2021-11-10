One robbery suspect arrested, three others dead

The Ashanti Regional Police Command, through an intelligence-led operation, has arrested one robbery suspect, whilst three others who sustained gunshot wounds during the operation, have died.

A statement signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Director-General, Public Affairs and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said following the intelligence received that an attack was being planned on a businessman at Buokrom Estate in Kumasi, the Regional Police Anti-robbery Taskforce personnel mounted a search and screening operation of all vehicles entering the Estate.

It said during the search, the four suspects, who were in a car attempted to shoot at the Policemen undertaking the operation.

The statement said the personnel fired back and injured three of the men who later died from the gunshot wounds at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Meanwhile, it said one suspect connected to the planned robbery has been arrested.

The statement said the Police retrieved a pump-action gun, one revolver pistol, one locally manufactured pistol, one dagger, two black hoods, two pairs of scissors and a quantity of dried leaves suspected to be cannabis, from the vehicle of the suspects.

It thanked the persons who assisted them in the intelligence gathering efforts and commended the Ashanti Regional Police Commander and his team for their relentless effort in fighting robbery and other violent crimes in the region.

The statement said even as Police sought to combat crime in communities and make it an unattractive venture, they would continue to count on the support and help of the public.