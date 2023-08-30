One shot dead, two others injured at illegal mining site at Juaboso

A young man of 18 years lost his life due to a shooting carried out by security personnel linked to certain Chinese illegal miners in Abrokofe, a locality situated in the Juaboso District of the Western North Region.

The incident transpired on Wednesday, August 23, 2023, when the victims, all members of the community, were present at the mining site for work.

The fatality, identified as Kofi King Arthur, sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the chest and passed away on the scene. The two surviving victims, Joseph Tawiah and Albert Oppong, experienced gunshot injuries to their thigh and lower back respectively.

The injured persons are currently undergoing medical treatment at St John of God Hospital located in Sefwi Asafo.