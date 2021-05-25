The Central Regional Police Command has arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of the headteacher who was shot in cold blood at his residence in Cape Coast at the weekend.

The suspect is currently in custody assisting the police with investigations.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Irene Oppong, Regional Police Public Relations Officer (PRO) confirmed this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast.

The deceased, Gorman Ayifah, a 40-year-old headteacher at Ansapetu near Efutu, met his untimely death upon arrival at his residence on Saturday, May 22, at about 2030 hours by an unknown assailants.

He was shot through the driver’s window of his car, the bullet hitting his left eye, was rushed to the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital (CCTH) for treatment but was pronounced dead on arrival by the medical officer on duty.

The body has since been deposited at the hospital’s morgue for preservation, while investigations are ongoing.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

