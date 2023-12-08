One Touch Returns With New Single “The Man”

Nigerian-born artist, producer, and songwriter, One Touch, is set to take the music scene by storm with his highly anticipated single, “The Man.” With a release date of December 8th, 2023, this track promises to captivate listeners with its unique fusion of UK Drill, Afrobeat, and Rap.

One Touch, currently based in East London, is a rising star known for his passion for art and creativity. He has carved out a niche for himself with his innovative genre called “Conscious Music,” which combines thought-provoking lyrics with infectious beats. “The Man” showcases One Touch’s exceptional talent and his ability to seamlessly blend different musical styles into a cohesive and captivating sound.

This groundbreaking single serves as a testament to One Touch’s versatility as an artist. Drawing inspiration from his Nigerian roots and his experiences living in East London, “The Man” is a powerful anthem that explores themes of resilience, ambition, and self-belief. With its infectious melodies and hard-hitting verses, the track is sure to resonate with audiences worldwide.

One Touch’s dedication to his craft is evident in “The Man,” as he effortlessly navigates between genres, delivering a dynamic and energetic performance that keeps listeners hooked from start to finish. The fusion of UK Drill, Afrobeat, and Rap creates a unique sonic landscape that sets One Touch apart from his peers.

As the release date for “The Man” approaches, anticipation is building among fans and industry insiders alike. With its infectious rhythm, memorable hooks, and thought-provoking lyrics, the single is poised to make waves in the music industry and solidify One Touch’s position as a rising star.

“The Man” by One Touch is set to drop on December 8th, 2023. Be sure to mark your calendars and prepare to be blown away by this groundbreaking release. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements from One Touch as he continues to push boundaries and redefine the music landscape.

Listen on all platforms here https://distrokid.com/hyperfollow/onetouch/the-man-2