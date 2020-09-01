The one-week funeral observation for the late District Chief Executive (DCE) for Bia East in the Western North Region, Mr Richard Chebure was held on Saturday August 29, 2020, at Kaase.

The Regional Minister and Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani Anhwiaso Bekwai Constituency, Mr Kingsley Aboagye-Gyedu, Deputy Regional Minister and MP for Sefwi- Akontombra Constituency, Mr Alex Tetteh, Western North Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr William Benjamin Assuah, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and Parliamentary candidates were present to mourn with the bereaved family.

The late DCE who was 41 year-old passed on months ago at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi after a short illness.

The Head of family announced at the one-week ceremony that Mr Chebure’s final funeral rites and burial service would be held on September 19, 2020, at Adabokrom in the Bia East District.

Mr Chebure before his appointment as DCE was the NPP Constituency Chairman for Bia East.