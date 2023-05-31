One-week memorial for late Highlife legend Akwaboah Senior held

One-week memorial for veteran Ghanaian Highlife musician Kwadwo Akwaboah Senior has been held at Trede, Kumasi.

The music legend passed away at the Okomfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi on Monday, May 15, 2023, after a short illness.

Musicians, friends, sympathisers, and other key players came in their numbers to mourn with their brother and son, who had contributed immensely to the growth of the Ghanaian music industry.

Akwaboah Senior, aside from his singing abilities, was also a keyboardist who played for tons of local and international bands, with his son Akwaboah Junior also following in his footsteps.

The “Awerekyekyere” hitmaker would be buried in his hometown of Mampong Beposo, with the date yet to be communicated.