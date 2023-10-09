One-week observation of passing of Theresa Kufuor to be held on October 11 

The One-Week Observation of the demise of former First Lady, Mrs Theresa Kufuor, will be held on Wednesday 11th October, at the Peduase Residence of former President John Agyekum Kufuor from morning to evening.

A statement signed by Dr Kwabena Osei-Adubofour, Senior Assistant Aide to former President Kufuor copied to the Ghana News Agency said members of the public were cordially invited to the event.

It said in view of this, the Office would appreciate that all well-wishers who intend to pay a visit to the family to offer condolences and commiserate with them should kindly do so by Monday 9th October, so that the premises could be prepared on Tuesday for the following day’s activities.