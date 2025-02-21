OneGhana Movement, UPSA Law School Set for 5th Constitution Day Public Lecture

The OneGhana Movement, in collaboration with the UPSA Law School, has officially announced the fifth edition of the annual Constitution Day Public Lecture, a key platform for reflections on Ghana’s democratic and constitutional journey.

This year’s event, scheduled for Friday, February 28, 2025, at the Ridge Arena, Alisa Hotel in Accra, will focus on corruption and state capture as key obstacles to national development.

The lecture will be delivered by Ghana’s Special Prosecutor, Mr. Kissi Agyebeng, under the theme “A Few Good Men: Suppressing and Repressing Corruption and State Capture in Aid of Development.” It will be reviewed by Prof. H. Kwesi Prempeh, Executive Director of the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana).

According to a statement signed by Senyo K. Hosi, Director of the OneGhana Movement, and E. Kofi Abotsi, Dean of the UPSA Law School, the Constitution Day Lecture serves as a significant platform for evaluating Ghana’s governance system. It continues to highlight weaknesses in democratic structures while promoting practical reforms for more effective governance.

The event will begin at 3:00 PM and will be broadcast live on television, radio, and social media to ensure wider accessibility to the discussion.

With corruption remaining a major concern in Ghana’s governance landscape, this year’s lecture is expected to shed light on mechanisms for combating corruption and state capture while proposing actionable strategies for fostering accountability and national development.