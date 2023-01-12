Ongoing rains bring water security to Zimbabwe’s urban areas

Most of the dams supplying Zimbabwe’s urban areas now hold enough water to take cities and towns to the next rainy season and even beyond, following good rains that have been falling lately, the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA) has said.

Responding to questions from Xinhua, ZINWA’s acting spokesperson Tsungirirai Shoriwa said the rise in water levels in the dams means improved water security for irrigation and domestic use. “Dams supplying water to most urban centers now satisfy the 21-month rule and hold sufficient water to carry the urban areas to the next rainy season.”

The 21-month rule relates to the number of months the dams will take to dry up in the event that no more rains fall.