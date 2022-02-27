Online promotion for 5th CIIE attracts about 70 African companies

The event of “Cloud Exhibitor Recruitment”: East and South Africa-oriented Online Promotion for the Fifth China International Import Expo (CIIE) was held jointly by the China International Import Expo Bureau and the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC) on Thursday, attracting about 70 East and South African companies.

During the promotion, Victor Ayemere, general manager of ZEENAB Foods Limited, Nigeria, shared his experiences and gain in participating in the CIIE.

As a representative of buyers in the CIIE, Zhang Min, general manager of Overseas Enterprise Management Department, Orient International Co. Ltd., shared the company’s CIIE procurement plan in detail. He said the on-site procurement and contract amounts of Orient International have been increased by years, from 290 million USD in the first session to 510 million USD in the fourth session, transforming customer resources into substantial business to the greatest extent.

For the two exhibition areas — Food and Agricultural Products and Consumer Goods — that East and South African enterprises were most interested in, the exhibition staff introduced in detail the characteristics and highlights of these exhibition areas and conducted Q&A sessions with online participating enterprises.

Liu Fuxue, deputy director of the China International Import Expo Bureau, attended the event and delivered a speech.

Liu said China and Africa enjoy a profound friendship and have a long history of economic and trade cooperation. A total of 31 African countries participated in the fourth CIIE, and their exhibition booths covered an area of 2,500 square meters.

He noted that South Africa, Zambia, Nigeria, and Kenya had large exhibition areas and brought products making themselves proud. Aloe vera gel and red wine from South Africa, honey from Zambia, spices from Nigeria, and wood carvings from Kenya were popular with Chinese consumers. During the exhibition, many African exhibitors successfully contacted Chinese prospective buyers and achieved good results.

He welcomed African enterprises to actively participate in the CIIT to share opportunities provided by China’s economic development, and their participation will become a greater driving force for economic and trade cooperation between China and Africa toward a new level.

According to the Head of Africa-China Trade of the Standard Bank of South Africa, Luthando Christopher Vuba, as the largest bank of Africa, the Standard Bank will proactively cooperate with and assist African enterprises to participate in CIIE and help more enterprises to explore the Chinese market.

Li Li, the chief representative of the ICBC Africa Office, said that ICBC has cooperated wholeheartedly with the Standard Bank, relied on the platform of CIIE, and carried out supporting activities in various forms through its “ICBC Business Matchmaker” system to facilitate quality improvement and efficiency optimization of China-Africa trade. Enditem