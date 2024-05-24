The highly anticipated Online Work Africa Summit has officially been launched, marking a significant milestone in efforts to empower African youth through online work opportunities.

This summit, spearheaded by Mobile Web Ghana in collaboration with American Spaces, aims to harness the power of the internet and digital technologies to create meaningful employment prospects for young people across the continent.

Florence Toffa, Director of Mobile Web Ghana, highlighted the importance of this initiative during the launching ceremony in Accra.

“We embark on this exciting journey to empower the youth in Africa through online work opportunities. As we all know, the world is rapidly changing, and the digital landscape is playing an increasingly critical role in our daily lives and economic activities,” Toffa stated.

The Online Work Africa Summit was conceived out of a vision to leverage digital platforms for employment. The event is set to bring together students, online work professionals, and aspiring digital workers to exchange insights, share experiences, and strategize for success in the burgeoning digital economy. “We believe that by providing the right skills, knowledge, and connections, we can unlock vast opportunities for the youth in Africa to thrive in the online job market,” Toffa added.

Mobile Web Ghana has a notable history of promoting digital literacy and youth empowerment. Through initiatives such as the Africa Digital Skills Conference, Visuals for Gender, and various mentorship programs, the organization has reached millions, equipping them with the necessary tools to succeed in the digital age. The launch of the Online Work Africa Summit is a testament to Mobile Web Ghana’s ongoing commitment to this mission.

By bridging the gap between talent and opportunity, the summit aims to create a conducive environment for young Africans to excel in the global online workforce. “Today, with the launch of the Online Work Africa Summit, we are taking another significant step towards our mission.

This summit aims to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity,” Toffa stated. She further urged participants and stakeholders to embrace the future of work, which is increasingly digital, and to ensure inclusivity in this transformation.

As the world continues to evolve, the role of digital technologies in driving economic growth and providing employment opportunities cannot be overstated. The Online Work Africa Summit represents a crucial initiative in preparing the youth of Africa to not only participate but also to lead in this digital era.

Adding to the summit’s significance, the Regional Public Engagement Specialist (REPS) from the U.S. Embassy in Ghana Liza Steger underscored the critical importance of integrating into the online job economy in 2024.

“Connecting to the online job economy is not just an opportunity; it is a necessity in 2024. By embracing digital platforms, young Africans can access a wealth of employment opportunities that transcend geographical boundaries,” the REPS stated.

She emphasized how the digital landscape is reshaping job markets worldwide and stressed the need for African youth to tap into this burgeoning sector.

The summit also featured compelling testimonies from notable Internetpreneurs, Isaac Acheampong of Mobile Web Ghana and James Amattey. They shared how the digital economy has transformed their lives and urged the youth to leverage online opportunities.

James Amattey recounted his experiences and the benefits he has reaped from engaging with the online job market. “The digital economy has leveled the playing field, allowing anyone with an internet connection and the right skills to compete globally.

I have been able to work with clients from around the world, gaining invaluable experience and exposure. I urge the youth to take full advantage of the resources and opportunities available online,” Amattey advised.

Isaac Acheampong detailed his journey from a novice in the digital space to a successful online entrepreneur. “The internet has opened up avenues that were unimaginable a few years ago. From remote work to e-commerce, the possibilities are endless.

Embracing these opportunities has not only provided financial stability but also personal growth and global connections,” Acheampong shared. For more information about the Online Work Africa Summit and how to participate, visit the Mobile Web Ghana website www.onlineworkafrica.com

Applicants can also click on this link to register https://bit.ly/4a458Lq

Source: Isaac Kofi Dzokpo/newsghana.com.gh