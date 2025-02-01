Ghana Clarifies U.S. Deportation Numbers: Only 156 at Risk – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana’s Minister-Designate for Foreign Affairs, has moved to clarify reports of a mass deportation of Ghanaians from the United States, stating that only 156 individuals are currently at risk.

This announcement comes in response to earlier claims that as many as 6,200 Ghanaians could face deportation under the Trump administration’s stricter immigration policies.

During his vetting before Parliament’s Appointments Committee on Friday, 31 January, Ablakwa provided details based on official communication from U.S. authorities. “There have been reports suggesting that about 6,200 Ghanaians are at risk of deportation. However, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that the actual number is far lower. According to the official communication we’ve received from Washington, D.C., only 156 individuals are currently facing imminent deportation,” he explained.

The clarification comes at a time of heightened anxiety over U.S. immigration policies, which have grown increasingly stringent under President Donald Trump. The updated 2025 immigration laws have expanded the criteria for deportation and introduced more rigorous enforcement measures, raising concerns among foreign nationals, including Ghanaians living in the U.S.

Ablakwa assured the public that the Ghanaian government is actively working to protect its citizens abroad. He emphasized that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in close contact with U.S. authorities to ensure the rights and dignity of affected individuals are upheld. “We are monitoring the situation closely and will provide the necessary support to those impacted,” he said.

The Minister-Designate’s statement underscores the importance of accurate information in addressing public concerns, particularly on issues as sensitive as immigration. While the revised U.S. policies have created challenges for many foreign nationals, Ablakwa’s reassurance highlights the government’s commitment to standing by its citizens during difficult times.

This development also sheds light on the broader implications of global immigration policies, which are becoming increasingly complex and unpredictable. For Ghana, the situation serves as a reminder of the need to strengthen diplomatic efforts and support systems for its diaspora communities.

As the world watches how these policies unfold, the Ghanaian government’s proactive approach offers a measure of reassurance. However, the relatively small number of individuals currently at risk does not diminish the broader challenges faced by migrants worldwide. The story of these 156 Ghanaians is just one chapter in a much larger narrative about the human impact of shifting immigration laws and the need for compassionate, coordinated responses.