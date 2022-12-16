Only 3.6 million Zambians are in labor force

Only 3.6 million Zambians out of over 10 million people eligible for employment in the southern African nation are in the labor force, a survey released on Wednesday has shown.

The Labor Force Survey for 2021 produced by the Ministry of Labor and Social Security says about 6.4 million people eligible for work are currently out of the labor force.

In remarks delivered during the launch of the report, Labor and Social Security Minister Brenda Tambatamba said the 6.4 million people are outside the labor force due to various reasons such as schooling, disease, or injury.

She said the unemployment rate in the country with regard to the available labor force was estimated at 12.5 percent, a reduction from 13.8 percent in 2020.

The minister further said about 73.2 percent of employed persons were in the informal sector while 26.8 percent were in the formal sector.

The government, she said, recognizes the problem of unemployment and has since embarked on various intervention measures such as encouraging the growth of small and medium enterprises which have the potential to provide jobs.

She further said the government has launched a national action plan on skills anticipation to provide skills that will be needed in the labor market.

George Okutho, the International Labor Organization (ILO) country director for Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique, commended the government for launching an action plan for skills anticipation, saying it will go a long way in the development of skills, policies and systems linked to labor market needs. Enditem