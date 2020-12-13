The Zambia Statistics Agency said on Sunday that only 8.4 million people of the country’s population were eligible to vote in next year’s general elections.

Mulenga Musepa, Interim Statistician General said following different figures put forward by different stakeholders as being eligible to vote next year, the statistics agency has decided to provide a proper figure based on the country’s projected population of 17.8 million people.

The electoral body had earlier projected to register 9 million voters during the current voter registration exercise.

“Zambia will go to polls for the general elections in August of 2021. Among the critical factors for conducting an election is data on the population that is eligible to vote as it forms a basis for a voter’s registration process,” he said. Enditem