The Electoral Commission (EC)has said settling of electoral issues at the registration centres can only be done by the District Registration Review Committee and not any other individual at the registration centres.

Mr Samuel Tettey, Deputy Chairman in Charge of Operations at the Electoral Commission speaking at the, “Let the Citizen Know” explained that the Commission had reporting procedures to follow in the resolution of disputes at all registration centres.

“If you have issues with any applicant at the centres there is a challenge form that the person raising the issue must fill. There is a district registration review committee that will sit to review all the cases for the peaceful resolution of the challenge,” he said.

Mr Tettey, therefore, appealed to members of the public who have issues with applicants should go through the due process.

“If we try to use our own means to resolve the issues, there will be chaos at the registration centres,” Mr Tettey cautioned.

He advised political parties to avoid busing prospective applicants to the registration centres as it was a source of concern.

