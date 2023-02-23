Only An Enemy Of Nigeria Will Vote For Tinubu Or Atiku

“Nigeria Elects A Corrupt Kingpin As President”. “Nigeria Elects A Corrupt Kingpin Cum Drug Lord As President.” “Nigeria Elects An Invalid As President” “Nigeria Elects A Religious Bigot As President.”

Fellow compatriots,

Those are the types of newspaper headlines that would greet the world, if either Atiku or Tinubu is to be elected president. TRUE!!! But, I say, and may we say, fellow Nigerians, May God forbid, we pray!

We must pray, as always. But lately many have resorted to questioning whether God has forsaken Nigeria. For example, despite her abundant human resources, the country’s most recent presidential campaign of 2019 quickly became a choice between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea. Said differently, it was a choice between two evils. It was a situation where voters had to choose between a clueless president in Muhammadu Buhari and grossly flawed former vice-president. Atiku Abubakar. It was a devious dilemma.

But the good God finally came to the rescue, by making the 2023 presidential election an easy choice. Though there are 18 candidates in the contest, some of who are eminently qualified, our God was able to simplify the choice between the top three: Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

More importantly, He made it a choice between clear evil and clear good.

The EVIL here is represented by the diabolic duo of Tinubu (APC) and Atiku Abubakar (PDP). They represent evil, because most Nigerians are keenly aware that both are multibillionaires with shady sources of income. In fact, Tinubu and Atiku are widely disdained around the globe for being two of the most cancerous poster characters for corruption in Africa.

It is also clear that no Nigerian leader, whether military or civilian, who was generally perceived to be very corrupt, was ever sworn in as Head of State or President. Neither Abacha nor Babangida was viewed as corrupt at the time they seized power. On the democratic side, let’s take the 4th Republic, for instance. Like or hate them, from Olusegun Obasanjo, Umar Yar’Adua, Goodluck Jonathan, to Muhammadu Buhari; no one could label any of them corrupt as at the time of swearing in 1999, 2007, 2010/2011, 2015, respectively.

The truth is that Tinubu and Atiku are grossly and shamelessly flawed. Only an enemy of Nigeria will knowingly entrust their vote to people with their characters. More, like President Muhammadu Buhari, who variously admitted that the challenges associated with old age and ill-health hindered his performance, the physical and mental conditions of both Atiku and Tinubu are even worse.

Only an enemy of Nigeria would wish a worse president than the one currently in office.

But the God is good. HE gave us a clear alternative this time. Instead of two evils, we have also have a good. This GOOD is represented by Peter Obi and anchored by the Nigerian youths. Of course, Obi is by no means a saint, but he is far better that Tinubu and Atiku. Even his opponents would vouch for his character, competence, capacity, and sense of equity.

This explains why all major apex socio-cultural and religious groups in the country have endorsed Peter Obi. These groups include the Afenifere (Yoruba); Ohaneze Ndigbo; the Pan Niger Delta Forum, (PANDEF); the Middle Belt Forum (MBLF); the National Christian Elders Forum (NCEF); and numerous others.

Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) was not left behind. Though its standing principle forbids outright endorsement of candidates, a statement by its leader, His Eminence Sa’ad Abubakar III, the sultan of Sokoto is in tandem with those of the leaders of the other major apex socio-cultural groups in the country. The Sultan told Nigerians to vote for “leaders with reputable character in the 2023 general elections.” He challenged fellow Nigerians “to think and rethink of who they are casting their votes to.” He told us NOT to “consider the religious or ethnic backgrounds of anybody we are voting for but Nigeria first.”

Obi’s character explains why the Nigerians in the Diaspora, whose yearly remittance are more than the national budget, are solidly him. This explains why polls after polls -both local and foreign—have predicted that Obi, anchored by the Nigerian youths, is headed to victory.

God helps those who help themselves! Vote Peter Obi for President!! The posterity beckons!!!!