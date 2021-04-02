Apostle Professor Peter Etsey, in charge of Assemblies of God, Salvation Congregation, Adaklu Kodzobi, said it is only the blood of Jesus that can deliver mankind from generational curses and reconcile man to God.

Apostle Prof Etsey said this in a sermon on the theme: “The Blessing of His Bleeding” at Adaklu Kodzobi in the Volta Region on Good Friday.

He called on Christians to surrender their lives to God through Jesus Christ.

“God gave us His best, His only begotten son, so that we can live and have eternal life. We also need to reciprocate the gesture by giving our best to Him,” he said.

Apostle Etsey said Easter was a historical celebration and appealed to all to use the season to forgive and reconcile with each other.

He advised the youth not to indulge in anti-social activities like premarital sex or drunkenness but must sacrifice for the development of their communities.

“let us use our energies to work for Jesus and our nation,” he said.

Apostle Etsey called on them to be humble and obedient and evangelise the word of God to win more souls for Christ.

