Only Education That Brings Poor, Rich Children To A Roundtable – Dr Kingsley Agyeman

The Registrar of Ghana Scholarship Secretariat, Dr Kingsley Agyeman, has advised students of St. Stephen Senior High and Technical School in Asiakwa in the Abuakwa South Municipality of the Eastern Region of Ghana, to take their books as friends so that they can pass and pass once.

According to him, there’s nothing that can bring the children of the poor and rich in one roundtable except education, which is the key to success.

“There is no reason to fail in this school or life because everything needed is being provided to you, so it’s up to you to sit and take your studies serious for you to come out with flying colours.

You should be a solution for others in problems, you shouldn’t be a problem for the society or your masters in the school. Everyone must come to you when there’s a problem and they need an ergent solution.

I was once like you and I set a goal for myself to be a good assert for my parents and the country so there’s no reason to say you can’t do it.” Dr Kingsley Agyeman stated.

He donated a brand new electronic piano and 2000 exercise books to the school as part of his project name “time with Kingsley “. This project is to empower students in Abuakwa South Municipality and Ghana as a whole.

The Headmaster of the school, Mr Frank Appiah thanked him and promised to take good care of the items he always donate to them.

Story by Nana Boateng kakape